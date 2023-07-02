Sarasota locals stock up on fireworks ahead of 4th holiday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Times are changing in Sarasota. With more people living here than ever before, local fireworks shops say business is booming like never before.

Sarasota and Manatee counties’ most prominent fireworks shop- Sky King Fireworks- has its shelves stocked. Employees of the shop tell me fireworks are ordered several months in advance to accommodate the demand of the growing area.

One customer who’s lived in Sarasota for years, said the expansion of the Suncoast is giving him another reason to enjoy a fireworks show at his own home.

He said his collection of pyrotechnics this year will be pretty impressive.

Cody Gillespie said, “I work at the hospital, so a lot of times I’m stuck at the hospital during the 4th of July, which can be less fun because you see it from a window, you know. Instead of being able to do it yourself.”

All the shops in the area said their doors are open every day between now and the fourth, expecting the most business on Tuesday. Their message was to get in and stock up before its too late.

