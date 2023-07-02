Sarasota County continues spraying mosquitoes

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County sprayed an urban area of North Sarasota County on Friday, June 30th. According to the County’s website, Mosquito Management Services completed an aerial treatment to kill adult mosquitos and a ground treatment by truck.

This comes after there have been four confirmed cases of malaria in Sarasota County. The first case was reported back on May 26th with the patient treated and since recovered. Just a few weeks later toward the end of June, a second case of malaria was confirmed. This pushed the Florida Department of Health in Sarasota and Manatee County to issue a mosquito-born illness alert.

Since then, two more cases were confirmed in Sarasota County by the end of June. All the people infected have recovered and it doesn’t come as a surprise to the CDC’s Chief of Entomology Audrey Lenhart.

“The strain that is in Florida right now is called plasmodium vivax and it can make you quite sick but it’s not the strain that causes the most mortality,” said Lenhart.

The Florida Department of Health said symptoms include fever, chills, sweats, nausea and vomiting, and headache. While Sarasota County continues spraying to kill the mosquitos, Steve Huard with the Sarasota County Department of Health said residents can also help.

“Mosquitos can breathe in a water source as small as a beer bottle cap. So, we want to make sure we don’t have tires that collect water, flowerpots in our backyards with the little plates under neath that collect water. We want to make sure those get dumped,” said Huard.

Lenhart said typical mosquitos only live around three to four weeks.

“After several weeks of no new cases, we should feel fairly confident that there is no more onward transmission,” said Lenhart.

There is another confirmed case of malaria in Texas.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.