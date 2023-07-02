Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Record-high number of 40-year-olds have never married, study says

Researchers looked at how marriage rates have changed among 40-year-olds in the U.S. from 1850...
Researchers looked at how marriage rates have changed among 40-year-olds in the U.S. from 1850 to 2021.(Pixabay)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If you’ve made it to your 40th birthday without tying the knot, you’re not alone.

A recent report from the Pew Research Center found that a quarter of 40-year-olds in the U.S. have never been married.

Researchers looked at how marriage rates have changed among 40-year-olds in the U.S. from 1850 to 2021.

They found that 40-year-old men were more likely not to have been married than women, and Black 40-year-olds were “much more likely” to have never wed than their peers of different races.

The study also showed 40-year-olds without at least a bachelor’s degree were more likely to have never wed than those with more education.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Finally some semblance of normalcy with our afternoon thunderstorms coming back strong
Some big changes in the forecast
A couple who recently moved to Louisiana got a Cajun welcome when an alligator got into their...
‘It was quite an experience’: Alligator sneaks into couple’s home through doggy door
Breeze Airways’ new route to Providence from Sarasota-Bradenton kicks off July 2
1 dead, 1 arrested after officer-involved shooting
Phase 3 of the Mature Tree Program
City of Sarasota offering tree incentives

Latest News

A tow truck operator removes a vehicle with multiple bullet holes near the area of a mass...
Baltimore block party shooting leaves 2 dead and 28 injured, police say
Preparation continues for the inaugural NASCAR Chicago Street Race Weekend Friday, June 30,...
NASCAR contractor dies after being electrocuted at Chicago Street Race
Nine were hurt following a shooting at an Old Town bar early Sunday morning.
7 wounded, 2 trampled in shooting at Kansas bar, police say
RAW: NASCAR hits Chicago streets ahead of race