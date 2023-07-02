Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Immigration law 1718 began July 1st

The law goes into effect July 1, 2023.
The law goes into effect July 1, 2023.(ABC7)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 12:08 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - July 1st marks a new era in the State of Florida as Senate Bill 1718 becomes a law.

Many people from Sarasota to Bradenton and all the way up to Tallahassee have a wide variety of opinions.

Some local people on the Suncoast say this new law is very disheartening.

“Unfortunately, many families are being forced to leave the state of Florida, and it’s just a terrible day,” Ruth Beltran said.

SB 1718 was signed by Governor Ron DeSantis back on May 2, 2023.

The bill passed in the house 83 to 36.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Finally some semblance of normalcy with our afternoon thunderstorms coming back strong
Some big changes in the forecast
A couple who recently moved to Louisiana got a Cajun welcome when an alligator got into their...
‘It was quite an experience’: Alligator sneaks into couple’s home through doggy door
1 dead, 1 arrested after officer-involved shooting
Breeze Airways’ new route to Providence from Sarasota-Bradenton kicks off July 2
Phase 3 of the Mature Tree Program
City of Sarasota offering tree incentives

Latest News

39th Annual Sarasota Powerboat Grand Prix
Constitutional Carry begins on July 1
Tampa Police Department officer involved shooting
ABC7 News at 11pm - June 30, 2023