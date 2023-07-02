Hot, Fair Conditions For the Powerboat Grand Prix

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Spectators should expect a hot and fair morning for the second day of the Sarasota Powerboat Grand Prix. It will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 90s. The humidity levels remain uncomfortable, and it will feel like the upper 90s during the races.

Water conditions should be pleasant. Seas will average about one foot with a light chop. Winds will be southeast near Lido Key, then becoming west in the afternoon between five and ten knots.

Beach conditions should be hot, sunny and humid. The ultra violet category will be extreme during peak heat hours, therefore sunscreen, sunglasses and a hat are highly advised. The Gulf water temperature is around 85 degrees near the coast. Beachgoers can rest easy that there is no red tide in the forecast, and a low opportunity for rip tides and lightning. There is a 30% chance of rain on Sunday but most of the precipiation is forecasted to fall east of I-75 and mainly through inland counties. The few scattered thunderstorms will likely pop-up in the afternoon hours, and in the early evening.

Meanwhile, tropics are quiet in the Atlantic. There are currently no storms or disturbances to track for potential development.

As we move through the week, rain chances increase as a massive ridge of high pressure to the west of us weakens. Moisture returns and the Suncoast should get back on track with typical summer conditions, seeing more afternoon thunderstorms.

