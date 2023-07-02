Bradenton couple mourns loss of pets in house fire

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Michael and Vivian Herz moved to Bradenton less than two years ago with five pets. They left for a beach day last month and returned home to see their lives would be changed forever. A fire caused not just the loss of possessions, but their animals as well.

The couple said, “When we arrived it was pretty much over. We’ve lost pretty much everything.”

“My inventory was... I don’t know 50 or 60 thousand dollars worth of stuff. I had to end 700 auctions of eBay because we lost all our stuff. Stuff can be replaced but losing the animals was the hardest part,” said David.

A local fire agency came to put out the fire. They brought the animals out and offered to bury them on the Herz family property.

When speaking of the pet cemetery, Vivian said, “I first put this here because my daughter served in the navy and one of the dogs belonged to her.” She continued, “The neighbors had placed things around them. It warms my heart every time I see it.”

Michael said his business relied on the resale and fabricating of goods he made at home.

Now that those are gone, he said finding a new income to pay for a place to live is the task at hand. That too being helped along by those who surround them.

“People have just been coming out of nowhere, my daughters put up a gofundme page, which has raised about 25 thousand dollars-- which blows my mind,” said David.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.