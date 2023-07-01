Suncoast residents are split on supreme court rulings

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - On Thursday, June 29th, the Supreme Court of The United States ruled it is unlawful for colleges and universities to consider race in admissions. Recent Ringling College graduate Jesse Clark said it’s not surprising but certainly a step back.

“In this progress that we’ve made to diversify student bodies and to provide opportunities for minority students. As someone who’s tried to cultivate that at Ringling and you know, really try and bring all students together, especially black students and providing us space, I feel like it’s taking away from what we’ve worked so hard for,” said Clark.

Florida GOP Chair Christian Ziegler said we shouldn’t be discussing skin color anyway. Ziegler said that’s how it was when he was growing up including the political messages pushed out.

“The left’s message was we should be race-neutral. We should be color-blind. We should not see color and what happened is, once we got to that point where we were getting there and our country was making such progress and almost got there, the left changed their tone. The reason they did is because they need that victimhood mentality to have power.”

Just a day after the Affirmative Action ruling, the Supreme Court rejected President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan. Biden Promised up to $20,000 in federal debt relief that students haven’t had to pay since March of 2020. One Suncoast resident believes that forgiveness is truly needed.

“I think we are in different times now right now. Like I said, people are working several jobs and they can’t get out of the hole,” said Emmy, a Suncoast resident.

Ziegler said the student loan forgiveness plan is insane and explained if someone takes out a loan, they are responsible for it. One Suncoast resident agreed with Ziegler.

“I paid back my loans, people I know paid back their loans so why should students get away. They are adults now, young adults they have to take responsibility. So, I agree with the decision,” said Michael, a Suncoast resident.

Student loans will be due starting in October. President Biden said he will continue to fight to help Borrowers.

The Supreme Court also ruled to allow certain businesses to refuse some services to LGBTQ+ people or anyone whose message they might oppose. President Biden pledged to work closely with federal enforcement agencies to protect Americans from discrimination based on gender identity or sexual orientation.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.