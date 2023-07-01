Pulling back from the hottest day of 2023 (so far!)

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It was the hottest day of the year, so far, on Friday. We hit 98° at SRQ, which was not even a record! The record high still stands at 100° from 1998. Fortunately, the wind shifted to the Northeast. That breeze coming off the land dropped the dew point from the mid-70s to start the day, down to 65° during our peak heat of the afternoon. Saturday promises to be close to the record, which is 96°, also from 1998. Our weather is still mainly dry for the weekend.

Our hot and dry weather pattern finally breaks down in July so our more typical Rainy Season rains can kick in. Unfortunately, the rain chances push up starting on the 4th of July, then stay much higher for several days. These will be our typical afternoon and evening pop-up showers.

Fortunately, the Tropics are still quiet. To start July there are NO disturbances in the Atlantic., Caribbean, or Gulf of Mexico. The Pacific is active with two Hurricanes, Adrian and Beatriz just west of the Mexican coast.

Highs Saturday (Station)

