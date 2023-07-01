Advertise With Us
Day 1 of Sarasota Powerboat Grand Prix

The final day of races is Sunday, July 2. Boats will start making their way around the track...
The final day of races is Sunday, July 2. Boats will start making their way around the track at 10 a.m.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The first day of the 39th annual Sarasota Powerboat Grand Prix was underway Saturday, July 1, with more than 40,000 people expected to partake in the festivities.

Over 60 teams from three continents have made their way to town to race around P1 Offshore’s 5.5 mile course in the Gulf of Mexico.

The annual grand prix has become a staple of Sarasota summers, providing a significant boost to tourism during these hot months.

CEO of Powerboat P1 Azam Rangoonwala described what makes the weekend so exciting.

“You’ve got action, you got competition, you got sun, you got the water, I mean what else do you want?” said Ragoonwala.

Thousands of people lined Lido Beach to take full advantage of the championship event.

Joe Marurllo explained why he traveled from Texas specifically for the races.

“Enjoying life, great people, good times, boat races, sunshine, cold beverage, I’m here,” said Marullo. “It’s the greatest state in America. Texas is number two but Florida is number one.”

The final day of races is Sunday, July 2.  Boats will start making their way around the track at 10 a.m.

