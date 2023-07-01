City of Sarasota offering tree incentives

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - City of Sarasota single family homeowners have the chance to purchase a mature tree for their property at a significantly reduced price through Phase 3 of the City’s Mature Tree Program.

The City will fund up to $500 of the cost of purchasing and planting an approved mature tree when a homeowner meets a $100 minimum deposit requirement for the program.

Homeowners can select from five approved tree species:

live oak

silver buttonwood

mahogany

red maple

gumbo limbo

Palm trees are not included in the program.

Depending on the species, prices range from $545 to $725. Homeowners are responsible for a $100 deposit plus any balance beyond the City’s $500 contribution.

Program participants will purchase the tree through the City’s vendor, Tree Biotics, whose team will work with City staff to determine the best placement of the tree between the front plane of the house and right-of-way.

The homeowner will own the tree and be responsible for care and maintenance.

Approximately 25 trees will be funded and planted on a first come, first serve basis during Phase 3 of the Mature Tree Program. The program is limited to one tree per resident per calendar year.

The program is funded through the City’s Tree Mitigation Fund, which collects a portion of tree removal permit dollars to be used specifically for urban canopy programs. $50,000 is allocated for Phase 3.

Since its launch in February 2021, the Mature Tree Program has funded the planting of 100 mature trees throughout the city.

Program details and Frequently Asked Questions are available in the Mature Tree Program guidelines at www.SarasotaFL.gov.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.