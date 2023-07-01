1 dead, 1 arrested after officer-involved shooting

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida Highway Patrol is currently investigating an officer-involved shooting.

Around 10 p.m. on Thursday, Tampa Police Officers responded to the 3700 block of Busch Boulevard in reference to an armed subject.

The suspects fled and the officers attempted to pull the car over at the intersection of North 40th Street and East 32nd Avenue. When they did, the passenger exited the vehicle and fired multiple rounds at officers, striking the police car several times. Officers returned fire and shot the passenger.

After being shot, the passenger got back in the car and both suspects fled.

The driver eventually surrendered to officers. The passenger was pronounced dead at that time.

The driver was arrested and charged with seven counts of accessory after the fact to attempted murder, tampering with evidence related to a felony and felony fleeing to elude.

“Seeing the bullets that ripped through the door, hood and windshield of the police car clearly shows this person had a complete disregard for human life. While officers train consistently for critical situations, the use of deadly force is the last resort any officer wants to take. In this case, the shooter gave the officers no other option,” says City of Tampa Chief of Police, Lee Bercaw.

The officers involved have been placed on administrative leave. Both actions are standard procedures for the Tampa Police Department in relation to any officer-involved shooting.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.