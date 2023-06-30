Advertise With Us
White House replica goes on sale for nearly $39 million

A White House wannabe for sale could give homebuyers their very own Oval Office! (CNN, KGO, POMPEII ARCHAEOLOGICAL PARK, SAVE THE CHIMPS)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 4:01 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
(CNN) - A newly-listed California home is gaining attention as a replica White House out West!

The estate nicknamed the “Western White House” is up for sale in the San Francisco area.

Originally built in the 1800s, the home was remodeled in the 1920s to look exactly like the real thing.

It even has its own rose garden and Oval Office!

The owners listed the house for $38.9 million.

The real White House is worth around $400 million, so by comparison, the western wannabe is kind of a good deal!

