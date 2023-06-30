Some big changes in the forecast

WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It has been a long hot June with humidity and temperatures riding high. We will begin to see a swing in the weather pattern as we start to roll through early July. High pressure will be positioning over Bermuda which it normally is during this time of year. This will bring a switch to our wind overall wind pattern. We will start to see an east to southeast wind during the morning and early afternoon followed by a sea breeze or west wind developing during the afternoon hours near the coast.

It is along this sea breeze that we will begin to see more showers and thunderstorms developing inland and then moving back toward the coast later in the day. We will start to see a lot more lightning and heavy rainfall begin to move in during the month of July. The rain chances bounce up to 50-60% next week. Remember if you hear the thunder roar go indoors.

The weather stays dry on Saturday for the most part with only a 20% chance for a few isolated showers and thunderstorms with highs in the low to mid 90s could even see some record highs. On Friday the Sarasota-Bradenton airport warmed to 98° just 2 degrees shy of tying the record of 100° set back in 1998. Winds will be out of the ENE at 5-10 mph and boating looks to be good with seas less than 2 feet.

Sunday we will see a little more moisture move in raising our rain chances to 40% for late day storms. Most of the morning an afternoon should be rain free with highs warming into the low to mid 90′s. Winds will be out of the ESE at 5-10 mph with a west wind developing near the coast as the sea breeze kicks in.

Monday and Tuesday the rain chances will be increasing during the late afternoon and evening as some more moisture begins to move in . The rain chance on Monday for late day storms is at 50% and then 60% chance for the Fourth of July.

The high temperatures will be in the low 90s and lows in the mid 70s which is fairly typical for this time of year. It will still be humid next week but not nearly as high as we have seen lately.

