Roadblock on State Road 62 & U.S. 301 in Parrish due to crash in the area

WWSB Generic Stock 15
WWSB Generic Stock 15(WWSB-ABC7)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 7:20 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
PARRISH, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) troopers are investigating an active crash at the intersection of State Road 62 and U.S. 301 in Parrish.

The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. on Friday and authorities say there are injuries.

According to troopers, there’s a roadblock at the intersection right now and drivers may want to find an alternative route.

This is a developing story.

