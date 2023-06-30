Roadblock on State Road 62 & U.S. 301 in Parrish due to crash in the area
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 7:20 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
PARRISH, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) troopers are investigating an active crash at the intersection of State Road 62 and U.S. 301 in Parrish.
The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. on Friday and authorities say there are injuries.
According to troopers, there’s a roadblock at the intersection right now and drivers may want to find an alternative route.
This is a developing story.
