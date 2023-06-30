OnDemand by Sarasota County transitioning to the Breeze brand

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The curb-to-curb ridesharing service, OnDemand by Sarasota County, will now be known as Breeze OnDemand.

There are four Breeze OnDemand service zones:

Downtown Sarasota/Lido Key/Longboat Key

Siesta Key

Venice/Englewood area

North Port area

Rides cost $2 per person and must start and stop within the same service zone. There is a $1.50 Breeze OnDemand rate for Transportation Disadvantaged riders (certified through the Breeze Transit office). OnDemand hours are Monday through Saturday, 5 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday, 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The Breeze OnDemand system connects to the Breeze fixed route service, creating a countywide mobility network.

Get started with Breeze OnDemand by downloading the OnDemand by Sarasota County mobile app or visiting breezetransit.net/breezeondemand. Rides can also be booked over the phone at 941-300-1553.

