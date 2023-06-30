Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

OnDemand by Sarasota County transitioning to the Breeze brand

Breeze OnDemand
Breeze OnDemand(Sarasota County Government)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The curb-to-curb ridesharing service, OnDemand by Sarasota County, will now be known as Breeze OnDemand.

There are four Breeze OnDemand service zones:

  • Downtown Sarasota/Lido Key/Longboat Key
  • Siesta Key
  • Venice/Englewood area
  • North Port area

Rides cost $2 per person and must start and stop within the same service zone. There is a $1.50 Breeze OnDemand rate for Transportation Disadvantaged riders (certified through the Breeze Transit office). OnDemand hours are Monday through Saturday, 5 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday, 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The Breeze OnDemand system connects to the Breeze fixed route service, creating a countywide mobility network.

Get started with Breeze OnDemand by downloading the OnDemand by Sarasota County mobile app or visiting breezetransit.net/breezeondemand. Rides can also be booked over the phone at 941-300-1553.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple who recently moved to Louisiana got a Cajun welcome when an alligator got into their...
‘It was quite an experience’: Alligator sneaks into couple’s home through doggy door
The trend is reminiscent of Ding, Dong, Ditch but more dangerous.
Charlotte County warns residents of TikTok trend
Roger May
Sarasota Police searching for missing man
Davaja Ford, Dontavious Thomas and Tamesha Davis
Three people arrested for allegedly trying to steal over $5,000 worth of merchandise at Kohl’s
An Iowa couple in the process of having their home built says they hit a $2 million Powerball...
Couple wins $2 million Powerball jackpot after losing home in tornado

Latest News

Florida’s new gun laws unlikely to bring ‘wild, wild west,’ experts say
Facts and myths of the new Constitutional Carry law
Port Manatee saw the fall out from Piney Point.
Phosphogypsum, Local Ordinance Bills Signed
AAA expects there to be record-breaking travel this coming holiday weekend.
AAA offers ‘Tow to Go’ program kicks off today for July 4th holiday