Near record highs for Friday

WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The “feels like” temperatures soared past 110 degrees in places on Thursday as low level moisture moved in on a west wind. The high reached 93° with the hottest feels like temperatures coming in at 109° at SRQ around 1 p.m. today.

We will see some slightly drier air move in on Friday as winds turn more toward the NE. So don’t expect to see the extreme heat indices but still hot topping out at around 100 by early afternoon. We will have mostly sunny skies with less than a 20% for a late day storm or two.

Saturday remains `pretty much the same as Friday with just a slightly better chance for a late day storm or two. We will see high temperatures soar into the mid 90s for most everyone with the exception of the beach with highs there in the low 90s. The rain chance is at 20%.

By Sunday we will see the rain chances going up to 50% which is fairly typical for this time of year. Expect to see mostly sunny skies during the morning with partly cloudy skies by the afternoon. There is a good chance for scattered for late afternoon and early evening storms on Sunday. They will be developing along the sea breeze inland at first and then work their way back toward the Gulf by the early evening. Some of the storms will bring dangerous lightning and some heavy rain at times.

Afternoon and evening thunderstorm pattern to show up on Sunday and stick around a while (WWSB)

This kind of weather, which is typical for this time of year, will stay with us through much of the work week next week. There will be a good chance for late day storms each day next week.

Boating weather look for winds out of the east to start the day on Friday and turn toward the north later in the day. Winds will be about5-10 knots with seas running less than 2 feet and a light chop on the waters.

