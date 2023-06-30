Local reactions to SCOTUS student loan forgiveness ruling

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Supreme Court dealt a major blow to President Joe Biden Friday, striking down his student loan forgiveness plan.

Suncoast residents voiced their opinions from both sides of the aisle.

“This to me is a devastating decision,” says Sarasota resident Emmy.

While Michael, who has called Sarasota home for the last 30 years, has a different outlook on the ruling.

“Reality is you have to have some kind of responsibility, you can’t just take money from people and expect not to pay them back or give them something for it right?” he says.

Emmy is worried about what the decision means for the countries’ future leaders.

“We’re only hurting our own country, because the more we have uneducated people, we can’t vote for the right people and then it changes the nature of our country,” she adds.

But Michael formulating his opinion based on his past experience, saying, “I paid back my loans, people I know paid back their loans so why should students get away. They are adults now, young adults they have to take responsibility, so I agree with the decision.”

This way of thinking, something Emmy doesn’t see eye-to-eye on.

“They say ‘well I did it.’ I think we are in different times now right now. Like I said, people are working several jobs and they can’t get out of the hole,” she says.

Student loan payments have been frozen since March 2020, however they are set to restart in October. Interest will start accruing September 1.

Click here to learn more about options for repaying student loans and programs that may help.

