Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Homer Hogues, one of the last surviving Tuskegee Airmen, dies at 96

Homer Hogues passed away Tuesday in Dallas, two days after his wife of more than seven decades...
Homer Hogues passed away Tuesday in Dallas, two days after his wife of more than seven decades died, according to an obituary provided by relatives.(UNITED STATES AIR FORCE via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 9:03 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - One of the last surviving Tuskegee Airmen has died.

Homer Hogues passed away Tuesday in Dallas, two days after his wife of more than seven decades died, according to an obituary provided by relatives.

In 1946, Hogues entered the Army Air Corps, serving as a mechanic for the 99th fighter squadron, 332nd fighter group, which was one of the first units of Black aviators in the U.S. military.

After his career in the army ended, Hogues was employed at an electroplating facility in Texas for roughly 40 years before retiring.

A memorial service for both Hogues and his wife is scheduled for Saturday.

Hogues was 96 years old.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roger May
Sarasota Police searching for missing man
A couple who recently moved to Louisiana got a Cajun welcome when an alligator got into their...
‘It was quite an experience’: Alligator sneaks into couple’s home through doggy door
The trend is reminiscent of Ding, Dong, Ditch but more dangerous.
Charlotte County warns residents of TikTok trend
Davaja Ford, Dontavious Thomas and Tamesha Davis
Three people arrested for allegedly trying to steal over $5,000 worth of merchandise at Kohl’s
Aaron O. Hunter III was shot last week and now a community is gathering around the teen and his...
Family, community working to raise funds for teen shot in the head in Sarasota

Latest News

This Thursday, June 29, 2023, image provided by Virgin Galactic shows the Virgin Galactic's...
Researchers reach edge of space on Virgin Galactic’s rocket-powered plane, ahead of regular commercial flights
Breeze Airways’ new route to Providence from Sarasota-Bradenton kicks off July 2
A shopper surveys stacks of clothing on a sales table in a Costco warehouse Thursday, June 22,...
An inflation gauge tracked by the Federal Reserve falls to its lowest point in 2 years
Police clear a street on the third night of protests sparked by the fatal police shooting of a...
875 arrested, 200 police officers hurt on France’s 3rd night of protests over teen’s killing