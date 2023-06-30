First Alert Weather: Today will be the hottest day so far this week

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - High pressure will build over the Suncoast and winds shift to the northeast, which is a warming wind in summer when compared to the west wind we have been seeing. A weak wind boundary will sink south and wash out. Slightly drier air has moved in at the surface and aloft.

Adding up all these ingredients will take us into a day with more sunshine, very small rain chances, a warmer wind, and high temperatures in the mid-to-upper 90s over much of the Suncoast. There will be a few showers over the inland locations building in the afternoon which may keep some of the inland afternoon temperatures in check.

However, the storms will drift toward the coast in the evening after much of the coastal areas have achieved their highest temperatures. It is very possible that many communities will hit 96 degrees.

On the upside, slightly drier air may keep the “feels-like” temperatures, also known as the Heat Index, a bit lower than yesterday. Nevertheless, it will be dangerous heat which can quickly overwhelm individuals spending time outdoors in the afternoon, especially if they become dehydrated or engage in physical activity.

Don’t forget to “look before you lock” and do not leave passengers or pets in parked cars. And always remember, the elderly and infants are especially susceptible to heat illness and the majority of heat fatalities that occur involve these groups.

Over the holiday weekend, the weather will remain hot. Additionally, beaches will see a greater chance of thunderstorms and dangerous lightning. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors.

The chances of storms will spike up Monday and Tuesday as moisture returns to the atmosphere and takes us back to more typical 60% to 70% chance for thunderstorms.

