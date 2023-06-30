Advertise With Us
Facts and myths of the new Constitutional Carry law

(Pexels)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 3:01 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - “Constitutional carry” goes into effect on July 1, allowing Floridians to carry concealed weapons without a government-issued permit.

Local police want people to understand what the new law does and does not change, as misinformation spreads.

Facts about the law:

  • Open carry by civilians is still illegal in Florida under most circumstances.
  • Your firearm must still be concealed.
  • This does not change who can purchase a firearm, possess a firearm, or the waiting period to purchase a firearm.
  • To carry a concealed firearm in Florida, you still must meet the same criteria required to qualify for a concealed weapons license.
  • You still may not carry a firearm anywhere outlined in Florida Statute 790.06, including schools, colleges and universities, polling places, bars, courthouses and government meetings.
Myth 1
Myth 1(Sarasota Police Department)
Myth 2
Myth 2(Sarasota Police Department)
Myth 3
Myth 3(Sarasota Police Department)
Myth 4
Myth 4(Sarasota Police Department)
Myth 5
Myth 5(Sarasota Police Department)

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

