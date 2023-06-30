Facts and myths of the new Constitutional Carry law

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - “Constitutional carry” goes into effect on July 1, allowing Floridians to carry concealed weapons without a government-issued permit.

Local police want people to understand what the new law does and does not change, as misinformation spreads.

Facts about the law:

Open carry by civilians is still illegal in Florida under most circumstances.

Your firearm must still be concealed.

This does not change who can purchase a firearm, possess a firearm, or the waiting period to purchase a firearm.

To carry a concealed firearm in Florida, you still must meet the same criteria required to qualify for a concealed weapons license.

You still may not carry a firearm anywhere outlined in Florida Statute 790.06 , including schools, colleges and universities, polling places, bars, courthouses and government meetings.

