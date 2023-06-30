Breeze Airways’ new route to Providence from Sarasota-Bradenton kicks off July 2

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Breeze Airways has announced its newest route from Sarasota-Bradenton to Providence on Sunday.

Flights will be operated twice weekly, with fares starting from just $85* one way.

”We are very pleased to see the continued growth of Breeze at SRQ and the added service to Providence. Our services to the New England region continue to expand and we are confident this new service will do well,” stated Rick Piccolo, President, and CEO of the Sarasota Bradenton International Airport.

Breeze offers bundled and a la carte options they brand as Nice, Nicer and Nicest. The new route will run Thursday and Sunday starting July 2 from $85 on the Nice option.

The Nicest bundle includes Breeze Ascent, two checked bags, and complimentary snacks and beverages, including alcohol. Breeze currently flies both regional and transcontinental flights within the U.S. on a fleet of Embraer 190/195 and Airbus A220-300 aircraft.

The carrier has ordered 80 A220s, with options for 40 more. Seat pitch for a Standard Economy seat is 30 inches on the A220s and 31 inches on the E-195s, while seat pitch for Extra Legroom is 32 inches on the A220s and between 34 and 39 inches on the E-195s, depending on the row selected.

Ascent features 39 inches of seat pitch, 20.5 inches of seat width, and special features including a footrest for added comfort, and in-seat AC power and USB/C ports. Breeze doesn’t charge change or cancellation fees up to 15 minutes prior to departure.

Flights are now on sale at www.flybreeze.com and via the Breeze app.

