AAA offers ‘Tow to Go’ program kicks off today for July 4th holiday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - AAA’s Tow to Go Program will be available to ensure those celebrating the holiday get home safely.

When called, AAA will dispatch a tow truck to transport the would-be impaired driver and their vehicle to a safe location within a 10-mile radius. The service is free, but AAA asks that it be treated as a last resort.

Approximately one-third of all traffic crash fatalities in the United States involve drunk drivers. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 28 people in the United States die in drunk-driving crashes every day – that’s one person every 52 minutes.

“The weekend will be filled with fireworks and other festivities, but please don’t bring the party on the road with you,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA – The Auto Club Group.

To use the service, call 855-2-TOW-2-GO (855-286-9246).

The service is offered beginning at 6 p.m. Friday, June 30 until 6 a.m. Wednesday, July 5.

Free and available to AAA members and nonmembers.

Confidential local ride for one person and their vehicle to a safe location within a 10-mile radius.

Appointments cannot be scheduled in advance. It is designed as a safety net for those that did not plan ahead. Always choose a designated driver before celebrating.

In some situations, AAA may need to make other arrangements to get an impaired individual a safe ride home.

Tow to Go may not be available in rural areas or during severe weather conditions.

The service is for drivers with a The free, confidential, local ride is within a 10-mile radius of a safe location. This is offered beginning at 6 p.m. Friday, June 30 until 6 a.m. Wednesday, July 5. Call 1-855-TOW-2-GO (1-855-286-9246) or visit https://member.acg.aaa.com/fl/driving-safety/tow-to-go.html It is never OK to drink and drive. Even if you’ve had only one alcoholic beverage, designate a sober driver or plan to use public transportation or a ride-sharing service to get home safely.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.