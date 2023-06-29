Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

‘Wowsers’: Humpback whale following kayaker breaks surface of water

A kayaker off an Australian beach had a close encounter with a humpback whale. (SOURCE: TMX)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A kayaker off the coast of Australia got the surprise of a lifetime when he was followed by a humpback whale while out on the water.

In a video shared on Instagram by @dronesharkapp, the kayaker can be seen from above in the waters at Bondi Beach near Sydney. Following behind him is the whale.

The video shows the whale catching up to the kayaker before swimming alongside him and breaking the water’s surface.

“Wowsers,” the Instagram post reads. “This just happened at #bondi.”

The Instagram account said the kayaker was followed by the whale from Tamarama Beach to Bondi Beach, a distance of about one kilometer or a little more than half a mile.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, humpback whales often swim close to shore and engage in behaviors near the surface of the water such as jumping out of the water and slapping the surface with their fins, making them a popular species among whale watchers.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Homeowner shoots pool cleaner mistaken for intruder
Davaja Ford, Dontavious Thomas and Tamesha Davis
Three people arrested for allegedly trying to steal over $5,000 worth of merchandise at Kohl’s
An Iowa couple in the process of having their home built says they hit a $2 million Powerball...
Couple wins $2 million Powerball jackpot after losing home in tornado
Longboat Key boat explosion body camera footage
Boat explodes in Longboat Key over the weekend
Building rendering of new Sarasota Memorial Research & Education Institute
SMH breaks ground on $75 million research facility

Latest News

FILE - Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly speaks during a rally for teachers and education funding, April...
Transgender Kansas residents can keep updating their documents despite a new law, governor says
Two families are remembering a man who lost his life while trying to save others.
Loved ones remember father who died rescuing son, girlfriend’s daughter caught in rip current
FILE - Indianapolis Colts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers (34) during an NFL football game, Sunday,...
NFL suspends 3 players indefinitely, fourth gets 6 games for violating gambling policy
Sadly, three abandoned kittens were left with nowhere to go – but Officer Oak stepped in and...
First responders foster abandoned kittens after animal shelter forced to close
FILE - Rapper Travis Scott performs on stage at Capital One Arena on Tuesday, March 12, 2019,...
Travis Scott will not be charged for crowd surge that killed 10 at concert, lawyer says