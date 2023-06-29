Advertise With Us
Sarasota Police searching for missing man

Roger May
Roger May(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing person.

Roger May, 67, of Sarasota, was last seen at about 10:30 am Thursday, June 29, 2023, walking near the 1700 block of 18th Street.

Mr. May is 5′7″, 150 pounds, and has gray hair and a short gray beard. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, long sleeve green shirt and blue jeans. Due to a medical condition, he is considered endangered.

If you know the whereabouts of Mr. May, please call 911 or the Sarasota Police Department at 941-263-6773.

