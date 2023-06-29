Advertise With Us
No-Swim Advisory lifted at Palma Sola South

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The no-swim advisory issued for Palma Sola South has been lifted.

A no-swim advisory was issued when enterococci bacteria levels exceed Federal Guidelines for safe swimming. Contact with high levels of the bacteria can make beachgoers sick. Other beaches located in Manatee County were not under advisory.

Samples were taken at Palma Sola South on June 19 and June 22 that showed high levels of the bacteria. If levels are read as unacceptable, a no-swim advisory is issued; a no-swim advisory is lifted once the levels read as acceptable.

