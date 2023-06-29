Local reactions to SCOTUS ruling

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Supreme Court struck down affirmative action in college admissions Thursday, declaring race can no longer be a factor.

Prior to this ruling, nine states already prohibited affirmative action in admissions to their public colleges and universities: Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Nebraska, New Hampshire, Oklahoma and Washington.

“Today the U.S. Supreme Court issued a historic ruling declaring affirmative action in college admissions unconstitutional. This decision will have no impact on the State University System of Florida. The Free State of Florida has not utilized affirmative action in our higher education system since the One Florida Initiative in 1999. The State University System of Florida provides students equality of opportunity through color-blind admissions. In addition to being the number one state in the nation for higher education, as ranked by U.S. News and World Report since 2017, Florida also has one of the most diverse Systems in the country. Florida is proof that diversity can be achieved without affirmative action,” says Florida University Chancellor Raymond Rodrigues.

With this new ruling, higher education institutions will need to look for new ways to achieve diverse student bodies.

“I think it’s very unfair that the Supreme Court made that ruling because this nation is so divided,” says Johnny Hunter Sr., publisher of Tempo News. “It’s going to be a constant battle for African Americans now to try to get some parity.”

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.