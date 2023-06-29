Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Intense Heat Continues

Feels-Like Temps in Triple Digits Again
WWSB ABC7 News at 5:30pm
By Leslee Lacey
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 9:04 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The intense heat along the Suncoast will continue throughout the remainder of the week. The first heat advisory for the area was lifted Wednesday night at 6 p.m., but is likely to return during afternoon hours on Thursday. High dewpoints reaching the upper 70s have thrown a wrench into a typically hot summer. Due to the excessive heat index, it will feel like a scorcher Thursday, with highs in the 90s but feeling like the triple digits.

The Gulf water temperature is around 85 degrees. Beachgoers may find a little relief by cooling off in the water. Winds will stay at a westerly flow between five and 15 mph. Boaters can expect mostly pleasant conditions. However a thunderstorm or two is expected along the coast in the morning and late afternoon. Outside of the few storms expected, boaters will experience sease one to two feet with a light chop.

In the tropics, we are tracking a disturbance in the southwest Atlantic Ocean that has a 10% chance of forming into a cyclone in two days, and a 20% chance in seven days. It will continue to move north toward Bermuda and is not expected to threaten the state of Florida or the United States. There is a disturbance near the west coast of southern Mexico, east of Hurricane Adrian, that has a 70% chance of developing in two days, and a 90% chance in the next seven days. Because of its proximity to the narrow land area between the east Pacific Ocean and the Gulf of Mexico, we will be keeping an eye on it’s potential formation.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Homeowner shoots pool cleaner mistaken for intruder
Five teenagers died when their vehicle crashed into a lake in Florida.
5 people killed after vehicle lands in Florida retention pond
Relatives say Cathy Weed, who had a severe allergy to fire ants, died after she stepped on an...
Mom dies after stepping on fire ant hill, family says
Building rendering of new Sarasota Memorial Research & Education Institute
SMH breaks ground on $75 million research facility
Mosquito bite
Four malaria cases confirmed in Sarasota County

Latest News

WWSB ABC7 News at 5:30pm - VOD - Wednesday
Slightly stronger winds today
First Alert Weather: Warm and getting warmer
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast at 5am - VOD - clipped version WX
Expect to see heat indices in the triple digits over the next several days
Temperatures and humidity going up