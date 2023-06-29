Intense Heat Continues

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The intense heat along the Suncoast will continue throughout the remainder of the week. The first heat advisory for the area was lifted Wednesday night at 6 p.m., but is likely to return during afternoon hours on Thursday. High dewpoints reaching the upper 70s have thrown a wrench into a typically hot summer. Due to the excessive heat index, it will feel like a scorcher Thursday, with highs in the 90s but feeling like the triple digits.

The Gulf water temperature is around 85 degrees. Beachgoers may find a little relief by cooling off in the water. Winds will stay at a westerly flow between five and 15 mph. Boaters can expect mostly pleasant conditions. However a thunderstorm or two is expected along the coast in the morning and late afternoon. Outside of the few storms expected, boaters will experience sease one to two feet with a light chop.

In the tropics, we are tracking a disturbance in the southwest Atlantic Ocean that has a 10% chance of forming into a cyclone in two days, and a 20% chance in seven days. It will continue to move north toward Bermuda and is not expected to threaten the state of Florida or the United States. There is a disturbance near the west coast of southern Mexico, east of Hurricane Adrian, that has a 70% chance of developing in two days, and a 90% chance in the next seven days. Because of its proximity to the narrow land area between the east Pacific Ocean and the Gulf of Mexico, we will be keeping an eye on it’s potential formation.

