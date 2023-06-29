Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

FPL’s EV Expressway offers interactive holiday travel planning for those with electric cars

This photo provided by Audi shows the automaker's new all-electric production car, the 2022...
This photo provided by Audi shows the automaker's new all-electric production car, the 2022 e-tron GT, charging up at one of many public charging stations.(Hendryk Meyer | Courtesy of Audi via AP)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 12:48 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It’s going to be a busy travel time with the upcoming Fourth of July weekend.

AAA is predicting a record 43 million cars on the road. Florida Power & Light has a planning tool that will aide drivers with electric vehicles.

FPL’s EV Expressway will help commuters who rely on electric charging station on major roadways easily map out a route.

The planning tool features an interactive map to find the more than 900 FPL Evolution Fast Charging Ports in the state of Florida. Locally, there are are several charging stations including the Landings Plaza in Sarasota and Fred Albee Park in Venice.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Homeowner shoots pool cleaner mistaken for intruder
Davaja Ford, Dontavious Thomas and Tamesha Davis
Three people arrested for allegedly trying to steal over $5,000 worth of merchandise at Kohl’s
An Iowa couple in the process of having their home built says they hit a $2 million Powerball...
Couple wins $2 million Powerball jackpot after losing home in tornado
Longboat Key boat explosion body camera footage
Boat explodes in Longboat Key over the weekend
Building rendering of new Sarasota Memorial Research & Education Institute
SMH breaks ground on $75 million research facility

Latest News

No-Swim Advisory lifted at Palma Sola South
The trend is reminiscent of Ding, Dong, Ditch but more dangerous.
Charlotte County warns residents of Tik Tok trend
Fourth of July
Before you celebrate, check out these Fourth of July fire safety tips
Feels-like temperatures of 108
First Alert Weather: No end in sight for our hot afternoons