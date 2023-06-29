FPL’s EV Expressway offers interactive holiday travel planning for those with electric cars

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It’s going to be a busy travel time with the upcoming Fourth of July weekend.

AAA is predicting a record 43 million cars on the road. Florida Power & Light has a planning tool that will aide drivers with electric vehicles.

FPL’s EV Expressway will help commuters who rely on electric charging station on major roadways easily map out a route.

The planning tool features an interactive map to find the more than 900 FPL Evolution Fast Charging Ports in the state of Florida. Locally, there are are several charging stations including the Landings Plaza in Sarasota and Fred Albee Park in Venice.

