First Alert Weather: No end in sight for our hot afternoons

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - High pressure will continue to build in from the west as our winds slowly start to shift to the northwest today.

High temperatures will climb a degree or two today, with afternoons in the mid-90s for the next several days, except right along the coast where it will be in the low 90s. Some inland temperatures could reach mid-to-upper 90s.

Precautions should be taken if you must be outdoors in the heat of the day.

As we go into the weekend, we will see a shift in the winds to a more southeast direction. Moisture is still lacking, so rain chances will slowly rise over the weekend with Sunday having a 40% chance for storms near the coast.

By early next week the rain chances will climb to more typical 60% to 70% values. These will be for storms that build inland and drift toward the coast in the late afternoon and early evening.

