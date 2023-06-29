Family, community working to raise funds for teen shot in the head in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) A community in Sarasota is coming together to raise money and support the family of a teenager who was shot in the head.

The shooting happened last Thursday near the corner of Gillespie Avenue and 29th Street. 13-year-old Aaron O. Hunter III suffered a gunshot wound to the head about a block from his home. His family is grateful for the response that ultimately saved Aaron’s life. However, as Aaron recovers at John Hopkins, his parents are now having to miss a lot of work. There is a new for around-the-clock medical care and potentially many more surgeries and procedures.

His uncle, Daniel Engram, says that it’s a miracle but now the focus has to be on taking care of Aaron, his parents and his siblings.

Aaron is a student at Brookside Middle School and is beloved in the community.

Sarasota Police say there are no arrests at this time. To donate to the family, click here.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.