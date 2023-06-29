Advertise With Us
Family, community working to raise funds for teen shot in the head in Sarasota

Aaron O. Hunter III was shot last week and now a community is gathering around the teen and his...
Aaron O. Hunter III was shot last week and now a community is gathering around the teen and his family.(GoFundMe)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 4:55 PM EDT
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) A community in Sarasota is coming together to raise money and support the family of a teenager who was shot in the head.

The shooting happened last Thursday near the corner of Gillespie Avenue and 29th Street. 13-year-old Aaron O. Hunter III suffered a gunshot wound to the head about a block from his home. His family is grateful for the response that ultimately saved Aaron’s life. However, as Aaron recovers at John Hopkins, his parents are now having to miss a lot of work. There is a new for around-the-clock medical care and potentially many more surgeries and procedures.

His uncle, Daniel Engram, says that it’s a miracle but now the focus has to be on taking care of Aaron, his parents and his siblings.

Aaron is a student at Brookside Middle School and is beloved in the community.

Sarasota Police say there are no arrests at this time. To donate to the family, click here.

