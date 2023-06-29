Before you celebrate, check out these Fourth of July fire safety tips

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As we prepare for the Fourth of July holiday, it’s always a good idea to remind yourself of important fire safety tips so you don’t cause a wildfire or get hurt.

As the Fourth of July holiday approaches, The Florida Forest Service are encouraging Floridians to use caution with fire and fireworks while celebrating. Since the first of this year, 1,889 wildfires have burned more than 85,000 acres throughout Florida.

“The potential for wildfires is always increased with backyard burning and the use of fireworks,” said Florida Forest Service Director Rick Dolan. “Please be aware of your surroundings, especially when using fireworks near brush or wooded areas.”

Residents and visitors should always check local laws before using fireworks. Local fire and police departments as well as the State Fire Marshal’s Office can also provide guidance. If choosing to celebrate with fireworks, grills, or campfires, follow these safety tips:

Light fireworks in a cleared area free of vegetation or dry debris;

Clear debris from around campfires, grills, and all fire sources;

Remove debris from any location where fireworks could land;

Always have a water source available;

Aim fireworks away from people, homes, and wooded areas;

Never use homemade fireworks;

Discard used fireworks in a bucket of water;

Store unused fireworks, matches, and lighters out of the sight and reach of children;

Never leave a fire unattended and ensure it is completely out before leaving it;

Report any fire immediately to 9-1-1.

The Florida Forest Service, a division of the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, manages more than 1 million acres of state forests and provides forest management assistance on more than 17 million acres of private and community forests. The Florida Forest Service is also responsible for protecting homes, forestland, and natural resources from the devastating effects of wildfire.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.