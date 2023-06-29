2023 Small Business Award winners announced

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota Chamber of Commerce has announced the 27 winners for the 2023 Small Business Awards.

Winners were those who have exceeded targets for growth and financial performance; best demonstrated an understanding of their competitors, customers, and the markets they operate in; and have the foundations in place for continued success.

Click here for a list of the winners.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.