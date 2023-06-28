Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Wysong being sworn in on Monday as new Manatee County Schools superintendent

Dr. Jason Wysong has accepted the position with Manatee County School
Dr. Jason Wysong has accepted the position with Manatee County School(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Board members of the School District of Manatee County are expected to swear in Dr. Jason Wysong as the new superintendent next week.

The ceremony is set for Monday, July 3rd at the Walter E. Miller School Support Center in Bradenton.

Wysong previously served as the Deputy Superintendent for Seminole County County Public Schools.

He’s replacing Cynthia Saunders who is officially retiring this Friday after serving the last five years as superintendent in Manatee County, and in total 34 years in education in Florida.

The ceremony will be live streamed by Manatee County Schools Television (TSTV) on the district website at this link.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Homeowner shoots pool cleaner mistaken for intruder
Five teenagers died when their vehicle crashed into a lake in Florida.
5 people killed after vehicle lands in Florida retention pond
Relatives say Cathy Weed, who had a severe allergy to fire ants, died after she stepped on an...
Mom dies after stepping on fire ant hill, family says
Building rendering of new Sarasota Memorial Research & Education Institute
SMH breaks ground on $75 million research facility
Dick Swenson
Family of motorcyclist killed in crash asking for donations for funeral costs

Latest News

Deputies say they received a call around 1:00 p.m. about three individuals (Davaja Ford,...
Three women arrested for allegedly trying to steal at Kohl’s
Otters and turtles and manatees, Oh My!
Discovering Mote Marine on the Suncoast
Slightly stronger winds today
First Alert Weather: Warm and getting warmer
Sarasota County issues precautions after local Malaria spread