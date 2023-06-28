Three women arrested for allegedly trying to steal at Kohl’s

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - Charlotte County deputies have arrested three women in connection to a shoplifting incident at a Kohl’s department store in Port Charlotte.

The incident happened on Saturday, June 24th on Cochran Boulevard.

Deputies say they received a call around 1:00 p.m. about three individuals (Davaja Ford, Dontavious Thomas, and Tamesha Davis) in the store who were allegedly observed putting merchandise in bags and a red suitcase. One of those people was recognized from a previous theft incident.

According to reports, deputies came and parked in the parking lot outside the store and that’s when the women saw them and went back inside the store and dropped the merchandise on the floor.

According to deputies, the women tried to leave the store and even split up and ran in different directions trying to avoid law enforcement officers, but Ford was caught and taken into custody.

Officials say Thomas ran to the back of the building before a deputy captured and arrested her. Davis was also caught and arrested and she already has a history of retail theft convictions and is currently on felony probation for grand theft of if Lee County.

Authorities say the women attempted to steal items with a total value of $5,766.94.

They all remain behind bars at the Charlotte County Jail.

