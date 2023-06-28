Three people arrested for allegedly trying to steal at Kohl’s

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - Charlotte County deputies have arrested three people in connection to a shoplifting incident at a Kohl’s department store in Port Charlotte.

The incident happened on Saturday, June 24th on Cochran Boulevard.

Deputies say they received a call around 1:00 p.m. about three individuals (Davaja Ford, Dontavious Thomas, and Tamesha Davis) in the store who were allegedly observed putting merchandise in bags and a red suitcase. One of those people was recognized from a previous theft incident.

According to reports, deputies came and parked in the parking lot outside the store and that’s when the women saw them and went back inside the store and dropped the merchandise on the floor.

According to deputies, the three alleged suspects tried to leave the store and even split up and ran in different directions trying to avoid law enforcement officers, but Ford was caught and taken into custody.

Officials say Thomas ran to the back of the building before being arrested. Davis was also caught and arrested and she already has a history of retail theft convictions and is currently on felony probation for grand theft of if Lee County.

Authorities say the individuals attempted to steal items with a total value of $5,766.94.

According to deputies, Ford and Thomas have bonded out, but Davis remains in the Charlotte County Jail.

