Temperatures and humidity going up

WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A weak cold front will be moving toward Florida on Wednesday which will keep our winds blowing from the Gulf onshore all day. This will keep the humidity up and cause the heat index to warm into the 100-104 degree range. This will be slightly below the 105° for two hour threshold needed to issue a heat advisory for our area. We may see this baseline surpassed by Thursday as high pressure moves in overhead and dewpoints stay high. Temperatures will warm into the mid 90s on Thursday this in combination with dewpoints in the mid 70s will make it feel more like 104-108 on Thursday and could be the same through Saturday.

There is a First Alert Weather heads up over the next several days due to the excessive heat. So be careful out there if you are going to be out and about during the peak of the heat during the day which is around 1 p.m. through 5 p.m. Make sure you stay hydrated and try to stay in the shade as much as possible. Take frequent breaks from the heat by doing indoors with air conditioning.

Wednesday look for mostly sunny skies with little chance for showers and afternoon storms. The rain chance on Wednesday is at 30% for a few late day storms. The high on Wednesday will warm into the low 90s near the coast and mid 90s inland with a heat index around 100-103 degrees during the early afternoon.

Thursday we will see high pressure build over the top of us and bring only a slight chance for a few showers or possible thunderstorm. The high temperatures will be in the low to mid 90s for most with some upper 90s well inland expected. The heat index could reach close to advisory levels during the afternoon hours. The rain chance on Thursday is at 30% for late day storms mainly inland.

Friday we will see only a slight chance for some cooling showers or thunderstorms as skies will be mostly sunny once again with highs in the low to mid 90s. Winds will continue to be out of the west and southwest which will keep the humidity and feels like temperatures near advisory levels.

Over the weekend we will begin to see an slight increase in the moisture content which will lead to a few more scattered late day storms. The increase will come mainly on Sunday as the ridge of high pressure begins to weaken somewhat. Still looking at a nice and hot weekend however with only a few late day storms.

For Independence day we will see a better chance for storms developing along the sea breeze inland and then moving back toward the Gulf of Mexico later in the day. The rain chance jumps up to 60% on Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.