Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

First Alert Weather: Warm and getting warmer

WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast - Weekdays at 5am
By John Scalzi
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 6:54 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A heat advisory is in effect today for areas of the Suncoast east of the interstate. “Feels Like” temperatures, also know as the heat index, will be as high as 109 degrees.

Stay hydrated, seek shade, avoid prolonged activity in the afternoon, and be sure to keep occupants out of parked cars.

Today will be similar to yesterday with a few more clouds, breezier, with slightly higher humidity. We are moving toward even warmer days ahead, without much chance for cooling afternoon rain showers until next week. We will slowly add a bit more moisture to the atmosphere today and that will give us only a 20% to 30% rain chance in inland locations.

As high pressure expands and our atmosphere warms, afternoon temperatures will rise by Friday to very uncomfortable and even dangerous levels. Heat warnings may be needed as afternoon high temperatures climb to the mid-90s nearer the coast and upper 90s inland. Adding the effects of humidity, the feels like temperatures will be at or above 110 degrees.

By the weekend the moisture will increase enough to support a more typical 50% to 60% rain chance. The cooling rains will place a check on our hot weather and reduce afternoon temperatures several degrees.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Homeowner shoots pool cleaner mistaken for intruder
Five teenagers died when their vehicle crashed into a lake in Florida.
5 people killed after vehicle lands in Florida retention pond
Relatives say Cathy Weed, who had a severe allergy to fire ants, died after she stepped on an...
Mom dies after stepping on fire ant hill, family says
Dick Swenson
Family of motorcyclist killed in crash asking for donations for funeral costs
Building rendering of new Sarasota Memorial Research & Education Institute
SMH breaks ground on $75 million research facility

Latest News

Sarasota County issues precautions after local Malaria spread
Expect to see heat indices in the triple digits over the next several days
Temperatures and humidity going up
Longboat Key boat explosion body camera footage
Boat explodes in Longboat Key over the weekend
Destination Zero Roadway Safety Survey
Local cycling community pushing for road safety improvements