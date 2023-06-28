First Alert Weather: Warm and getting warmer

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A heat advisory is in effect today for areas of the Suncoast east of the interstate. “Feels Like” temperatures, also know as the heat index, will be as high as 109 degrees.

Stay hydrated, seek shade, avoid prolonged activity in the afternoon, and be sure to keep occupants out of parked cars.

Today will be similar to yesterday with a few more clouds, breezier, with slightly higher humidity. We are moving toward even warmer days ahead, without much chance for cooling afternoon rain showers until next week. We will slowly add a bit more moisture to the atmosphere today and that will give us only a 20% to 30% rain chance in inland locations.

As high pressure expands and our atmosphere warms, afternoon temperatures will rise by Friday to very uncomfortable and even dangerous levels. Heat warnings may be needed as afternoon high temperatures climb to the mid-90s nearer the coast and upper 90s inland. Adding the effects of humidity, the feels like temperatures will be at or above 110 degrees.

By the weekend the moisture will increase enough to support a more typical 50% to 60% rain chance. The cooling rains will place a check on our hot weather and reduce afternoon temperatures several degrees.

