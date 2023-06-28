Terrence Connor being sworn in as new Sarasota County Schools Superintendent on July 17

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Board members of the School District of Sarasota County are expected to swear in Mr. Terrence Connor as the new superintendent on July 17.

The salary for the three-year contract will be negotiated with a range from $227,000 to $300,000 per year. The School Board will ratify and vote on Connor’s contract the week of July 10th.

Mr. Connor previously served as the Hillsborough County Schools Deputy Superintendent & Chief Academic Officer. He also served as the Chief Academic Officer/Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum & Instruction for Clay County District Schools, the Chief of Secondary Education for Clay County District Schools, the Principal of Samuel W. Wolfson High School, the Principal of Oceanway School, the Assistant Principal of Curriculum at Oceanway School and a 7th & 8th Grade Comprehensive Science Teacher at Oceanway School.

He’s replacing Brennan Asplen who was terminated at the end of last school year.

