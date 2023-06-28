Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Bud Light is offering rebates for ‘nearly free’ beer

Cans of Bud Light beer are seen before a baseball game between the Philadelphia Phillies and...
Cans of Bud Light beer are seen before a baseball game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Seattle Mariners on April 25, 2023, in Philadelphia.(AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – For the Fourth of July holiday weekend, you could get some beer for almost free.

Bud Light is offering a rebate of up to $15 on a 15-pack of Budweiser, Bud Light, Budweiser Select, or Budweiser Select 55.

That could amount to practically free beer in areas where a 15-pack sells for less than $15.

The offer is good on purchases made between June 15 and July 8.

It comes as the brand continues to battle boycotts and declining sales after it partnered with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

To claim your rebate, visit Bud Light’s website here.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Homeowner shoots pool cleaner mistaken for intruder
Five teenagers died when their vehicle crashed into a lake in Florida.
5 people killed after vehicle lands in Florida retention pond
Relatives say Cathy Weed, who had a severe allergy to fire ants, died after she stepped on an...
Mom dies after stepping on fire ant hill, family says
Building rendering of new Sarasota Memorial Research & Education Institute
SMH breaks ground on $75 million research facility
Dick Swenson
Family of motorcyclist killed in crash asking for donations for funeral costs

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks during an event about high speed internet infrastructure, in the...
Biden to embrace economic plan, achievements in Chicago
The Detroit area has some of the worst air quality in the United States as smoke from Canada's...
Smoke and haze from Canadian wildfires leave Detroit with some of the worst air quality in the US
Skylar Jones waters plants while working outside at a nursery Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in...
Nearly a dozen West Texas deaths blamed on heat, which is expected to ease by the weekend
Dr. Jason Wysong has accepted the position with Manatee County School
Wysong being sworn in on Monday as new Manatee County Schools superintendent