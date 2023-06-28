Advertise With Us
Boat explodes in Longboat Key over the weekend

WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 8:34 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LONGBOAT KEY, Fla. (WWSB) - Six people were rescued this weekend from a boat explosion in Longboat Key.

Just before 5 p.m. on Saturday, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission received a report of a boat explosion near Longboat Key, west of New Pass Bridge. Multiple agencies arrived on scene, including the FWC, the United States Coast Guard and the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office and Fire Rescue.

All six passengers aboard the 24-foot-long Yellowfin were released from the hospital on Saturday and had only been evaluated for minor injuries.

