Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

‘This is your mom?’: Pink stunned as fan appears to throw human ashes on stage

Singer Pink responds to a fan throwing what appears to be human ashes onto the stage. (Source: @cashewnutter/POP NATION/TMX)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (Gray News/TMX) - A fan apparently threw their mother’s ashes on stage during one of Pink’s recent concert performances.

A video shared by a TikTok user over the weekend shows the Grammy-winning singer picking up a bag during her Summer Carnival Tour stop in London.

The pop star can be heard asking a fan in the crowd, “This is your mom?” Their answer was apparently yes with the singer responding, “I don’t know how to feel about this.”

Pink then continued her performance of “Just Like a Pill.”

After her summer tour, the 43-year-old singer said she plans to tour again in the fall to support her upcoming album “Trustfall.” That album is slated to be released in February 2024.

Pink’s Summer Carnival Tour ends Oct. 9 in Phoenix with her fall tour scheduled to start Oct. 12 in Sacramento, California.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Dick Swenson
Family of motorcyclist killed in crash asking for donations for funeral costs
Mosquito bite
Four malaria cases confirmed in Sarasota County
Homeowner shoots pool cleaner mistaken for intruder
A mountain lion was caught on camera taking a drink from a family’s pool in Arizona on Tuesday...
Thirsty mountain lion takes sip out of family’s backyard pool

Latest News

FILE - Actor Julian Sands poses for photographers at the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy,...
Actor Julian Sands died while hiking on California mountain, authorities confirm
Terrance Connor is the new superintendent of Sarasota County Schools
Summons issued for new Sarasota County Schools Superintendent in lawsuit regarding assault on district bus
Building rendering of new Sarasota Memorial Research & Education Institute
SMH breaks ground on $75 million research facility
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican presidential candidate, speaks during a town hall event...
Trump and DeSantis trade barbs while staging dueling New Hampshire campaign events
FILE - Ukrainian servicemen prepare to fire at Russian positions from a U.S.-supplied M777...
US sending $500 million in weapons, military aid to Ukraine