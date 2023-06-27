Summons issued for new Sarasota County Schools Superintendent in lawsuit regarding assault on district bus

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A summons has been filed for incoming Sarasota County Schools Superintendent Terrence Connor in connection with a lawsuit regarding alleged sexual abuse of a student on bus. He is named in the suit in his capacity as superintendent, but he has yet to start his position.

The summons was filed in Sarasota County court on June 20 and attorneys for the school district first learned of the suit this week. According to the suit, filed by parents of an unnamed minor, a school bus driver is alleged to have not intervened when several students allegedly sexually assaulted the minor on the bus in Nov. 2021. The court documents are available on the Sarasota County Clerk’s website.

“On the date referenced above, the Defendant’s bus driver allowed the minor passengers to attack, hold down, and otherwise sexually penetrate minor JOHN DOE, while he rode the subject school bus.” reads the lawsuit filed in March.

The family of the victim is seeking punitive damages. Sarasota County Schools officials tell ABC7 that the incident involved middle school students and that some buses have aides and all buses have cameras.

Connor, who was given the position earlier this month, has yet to be served. He is not officially a school employee until his contract is ratified. His start date would be July 17.

A case management hearing is set for Aug. 10. He has 20 days to respond once served. The bus driver is no longer employed with the district.

Editor’s Note: A previous version of this story reported that Connor had been served Monday. The summons was filed last week, and he has yet to be served. He has 20 days to respond from the date he has served.

