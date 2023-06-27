Summer thunderstorms still on hold

WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We are well below our average rainfall for June and it looks like we are going to end this month on a dry note. The rain chance will be low through Friday. By the weekend high pressure will begin to build back north and should make for a nice sunny Saturday and Sunday albeit a hot one. The highs over the weekend will top out in the mid to upper 90s for inland areas and the heat indices could be getting close to 108 degrees or close to advisory levels.

Rainfall has been sparse this month as a trough of low pressure over the SE U.S. has disruptive our normal summer pattern so far (WWSB)

For Tuesday look for plenty of sunshine to start the day with temperatures in the upper 70s. We will quickly warm into the low 90s with a heat index nearing 100° by early afternoon. The rain chance will stay low at only 20% for an inland storm or two late in the day. Winds will stay out of the west southwest through the day at 5-10 mph.

Expect the same kind of weather through Thursday, with only some minor differences. Friday the temperatures will be on the rise and we will see the “feels like” temperatures start to go even higher.” For the weekend we will see some additional moisture move in which will up the rain chances just a bit to 30-40% and most of those storms will be inland. I do expect to see a few of them create some coastal showers late in the day. As the sea breeze develops on Friday look for one or two scattered showers to develop along the coast as the breeze moves inland during the early afternoon.

For Saturday and Sunday expect to see a little bit better for some scattered storms to develop along the sea breeze and will start to work back toward the west coast.

Could begin to see normal summer pattern start next week (WWSB)

By Monday we will begin to see the summer thunderstorm pattern begin to set up with showers and thunderstorms scattered about during the mid afternoon and then move back toward the Gulf during the late afternoon and evening.

