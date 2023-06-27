Advertise With Us
SMH breaks ground on $75 million research facility


Building rendering of new Sarasota Memorial Research & Education Institute(Sarasota Memorial Hospital)
By Bailey Striepling
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Memorial Health Care System broke ground today on a new, $75 million Research and Education Institute.

The five-story, roughly 80,000 square-foot facility will house Sarasota Memorial’s expanding clinical research division, clinical and graduate medical education programs, medical library and a new, state-of-the-art simulation center designed for hands-on training.

Sarasota Memorial is ranked by Fortune/Merative among the top 40 teaching hospitals in the nation. With Florida State University as its academic partner, Sarasota Memorial provides residency and fellowship training programs and also collaborates with nursing education programs throughout the region.

“Bringing together skilled physicians, clinical investigators and nurse educators, the new Research and Education Institute will centralize everything we do under one roof, providing our physicians, clinical staff, residents and fellows enhanced opportunities to work collaboratively in an innovative clinical education environment,” said David Verinder, Sarasota Memorial Health Care System President & CEO.

Sarasota Memorial Chief Medical Officer James Fiorica, MD, said the health system’s clinical research and education programs have tripled in size in recent years, with nearly 70 resident physicians and fellows completing residency and fellowship training each year, and more than 50 active research studies under way.

The research facility is being built at the intersection of Arlington Street and Laurent Place, the site of the former Doctors Gardens medical office building, and is expected to open in 2025.

