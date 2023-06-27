Sarasota County to spray for mosquitoes, issues precautions

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As the CDC reports a spread of Malaria in the United States in two decades, with four being in Sarasota County, there are steps you can take to minimize the presence of mosquitos around your homes. Sarasota County has announced plans to spray for mosquitoes in areas of Venice and North Port this evening.

Aerial treatments to kill mosquitoes are scheduled tonight in Venice & North Port V2, V11 partial, N22. A ground treatment is scheduled in Venice/Englewood, V10A, E1 partial.

Learn more by visiting https://t.co/nXnKdyold6. Completion will be weather permitting. #SRQCountyMMS pic.twitter.com/XKi6ZboGJ5 — Sarasota County Government (@SRQCountyGov) June 27, 2023

The Florida Department of Health issued a statewide mosquito-borne illness advisory following four confirmed and recovered local cases of malaria in Sarasota County.

In Florida, Malaria is transmitted through infected Anopheles mosquitoes. The cause of malaria in these cases has been identified as the Plasmodium vivax species. Effective treatment is readily available through hospitals and other health care providers.

The department advises the public to remain diligent in their personal mosquito protection efforts by remembering to “Drain and Cover.”

DRAIN standing water to stop mosquitoes from multiplying.

Drain water from garbage cans, house gutters, buckets, pool covers, coolers, toys, flowerpots, or any other containers where sprinkler or rainwater has collected.

Discard old tires, drums, bottles, cans, pots and pans, broken appliances and other items that aren’t being used.

Empty and clean birdbaths and pet’s water bowls at least once or twice a week

Protect boats and vehicles from rain with tarps that don’t accumulate water.

Maintain swimming pools and keep appropriately chlorinated. Empty plastic swimming pools when not in use.

COVER doors and windows with screens to keep mosquitoes out of your house.

Repair broken screening on windows, doors, porches and patios.

COVER skin with clothing or appropriate repellent.

Clothing - Wear shoes, socks, and long pants and long-sleeves. This type of protection may be necessary for people who must work in areas where mosquitoes are present.

Repellent - Apply mosquito repellent appropriately. Always use repellents according to the label. Repellents with DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, para-menthane-diol, 2-undecanone and IR3535 are effective. Use mosquito netting to protect children younger than two months old.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.