Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Sarasota County to spray for mosquitoes, issues precautions

(PRNewswire)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As the CDC reports a spread of Malaria in the United States in two decades, with four being in Sarasota County, there are steps you can take to minimize the presence of mosquitos around your homes. Sarasota County has announced plans to spray for mosquitoes in areas of Venice and North Port this evening.

The Florida Department of Health issued a statewide mosquito-borne illness advisory following four confirmed and recovered local cases of malaria in Sarasota County.

In Florida, Malaria is transmitted through infected Anopheles mosquitoes. The cause of malaria in these cases has been identified as the Plasmodium vivax species. Effective treatment is readily available through hospitals and other health care providers.

The department advises the public to remain diligent in their personal mosquito protection efforts by remembering to “Drain and Cover.”

DRAIN standing water to stop mosquitoes from multiplying.

  • Drain water from garbage cans, house gutters, buckets, pool covers, coolers, toys, flowerpots, or any other containers where sprinkler or rainwater has collected.
  • Discard old tires, drums, bottles, cans, pots and pans, broken appliances and other items that aren’t being used.
  • Empty and clean birdbaths and pet’s water bowls at least once or twice a week
  • Protect boats and vehicles from rain with tarps that don’t accumulate water.
  • Maintain swimming pools and keep appropriately chlorinated. Empty plastic swimming pools when not in use.

COVER doors and windows with screens to keep mosquitoes out of your house.

  • Repair broken screening on windows, doors, porches and patios.

COVER skin with clothing or appropriate repellent.

  • Clothing - Wear shoes, socks, and long pants and long-sleeves. This type of protection may be necessary for people who must work in areas where mosquitoes are present.
  • Repellent - Apply mosquito repellent appropriately. Always use repellents according to the label. Repellents with DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, para-menthane-diol, 2-undecanone and IR3535 are effective. Use mosquito netting to protect children younger than two months old.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dick Swenson
Family of motorcyclist killed in crash asking for donations for funeral costs
Mosquito bite
Four malaria cases confirmed in Sarasota County
Homeowner shoots pool cleaner mistaken for intruder
A mountain lion was caught on camera taking a drink from a family’s pool in Arizona on Tuesday...
Thirsty mountain lion takes sip out of family’s backyard pool

Latest News

Terrance Connor is the new superintendent of Sarasota County Schools
Summons issued for new Sarasota County Schools Superintendent in lawsuit regarding assault on district bus
Building rendering of new Sarasota Memorial Research & Education Institute
SMH breaks ground on $75 million research facility
Workers restore power in the aftermath of Ian
Deadline for SBA Hurricane Ian Economic Injury Disaster Loans approaching
James Michael Holland
North Port man charged with 40 counts of possession of child porn