North Port man charged with 40 counts of possession of child porn

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - A North Port man has been arrested on 40 charges of child pornography after a lengthy investigation by North Port Police and the FBI.

James Michael Holland, 36, is charged with 40 counts of possessing obscene material involving a minor. According to an affidavit, Holland was communicating with an account that he believed to be a minor in August, 2022 and allegedly sent photos of his genitals.

The case was passed on to the the FBI and two agents and a North Port Police officer conducted an interview with Holland who refused entry without a search warrant.

Holland’s girlfriend was able to identify his genitals in the photo. Officers obtained a search warrant and detectives located a phone belonging to the suspect. Officers located 40 obscene images were recovered from the phone.

Holland was subsequently taken into custody. He remains in the Sarasota County Jail.

He is due to appear in Sarasota County Court on Aug. 11.

