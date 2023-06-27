Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Longboat Key road improvement project gets rejected

WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 9:21 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGBOAT KEY, Fla. (WWSB) - Plans to create a roundabout at a busy intersection in Longboat Key have come to a halt after the Florida Department of Transportation rejected them.

The complete street was initially intended for the corner of Gulf of Mexico Drive and Broadway Street on Longboat Key.

The project would have included a major upgrade for sidewalks and roadways.

Local government told ABC7 its still hoping the plans can continue once an agreement with the state is made.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mountain lion was caught on camera taking a drink from a family’s pool in Arizona on Tuesday...
Thirsty mountain lion takes sip out of family’s backyard pool
WWSB Generic Stock 15
Deadly motorcycle crash in Bradenton
This is an ongoing investigation.
Boat fire by New Pass Inlet
Terrance Connor is the new superintendent of Sarasota County Schools
New Sarasota County Schools Superintendent served in lawsuit regarding assault on district bus
Jayden Jackson, 12, is getting a taste of his first job by mowing lawns in his neighborhood.
12-year-old mowing lawns to help family with extra money, purchase school supplies

Latest News

Feeling hot..hot..hot.. again with onshore flow keeping the humidity levels up and the rain...
Summer thunderstorms still on hold
Homeowner shoots pool cleaner mistaken for intruder
Make-A-Wish experience at Sarasota Police Department
Make-A-Wish granted at Sarasota Police Department
Mosquito bite
Four malaria cases confirmed in Sarasota County