Longboat Key road improvement project gets rejected

LONGBOAT KEY, Fla. (WWSB) - Plans to create a roundabout at a busy intersection in Longboat Key have come to a halt after the Florida Department of Transportation rejected them.

The complete street was initially intended for the corner of Gulf of Mexico Drive and Broadway Street on Longboat Key.

The project would have included a major upgrade for sidewalks and roadways.

Local government told ABC7 its still hoping the plans can continue once an agreement with the state is made.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.