Local cycling community pushing for road safety improvements

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - For years, the state of Florida has been high up on the list for cyclist fatalities.

The local cycling community is hoping to spread a message of safety and awareness to combat this growing issue and ensure safety for all on our roadways.

A subcommittee of the Sarasota Manatee Metropolital Planning Organization for Bicycle Safety released a public survey to collect information that will help inform local government about how to better protect those using the roads.

To take the survey, click here.

