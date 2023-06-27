First Alert Weather: Dry weather continues for the Suncoast

Advertise With Us
By John Scalzi
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 6:40 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The expansive area of weak high pressure in the central Gulf will again today drive the forecast. A westerly wind flow will set up a pattern where, in the first part of the day near the coast, we might normally see a slight chance for a showers.

That rain chance would then normally increase in the second half of the day as all the rainfall moves inland on the west wind. This week, however, things are a bit different. Dry air aloft and at the surface is in place, and will reduce our rain chance to next to nothing today. That trend will continue for several days.

Even beyond several days, the chances for rain will be low. Despite a slow increase in moisture, the high pressure ridge in the Gulf and a the westerly wind will keep most of the rain well inland and even toward the other coast.

Without the rain, we get the heat. Air temperatures by the end of the week will be near the mid-90s in many inland locations. “Feels Like” temperatures could get close to 105 to 110 east of the interstate.

The tropics look quiet right now and the National Hurricane Center has not currently identified any areas of concern.

