Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Deadline for SBA Hurricane Ian Economic Injury Disaster Loans approaching

Workers restore power in the aftermath of Ian
Workers restore power in the aftermath of Ian(WNEM)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 10:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The deadline for small business owners impacted by Hurricane Ian is approaching.

The Small Business Administration offers disaster assistance in the form of low interest loans to businesses, nonprofit organizations, homeowners, and renters located in regions affected by declared disasters. SBA also provides eligible small businesses and nonprofit organizations with working capital to help overcome the economic injury of a declared disaster. The deadline to file for Federal Economic Injury Disaster Loans related to Hurricane Ian is Thursday, June 29.

Learn more about disaster assistance available for small business owners and apply here.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dick Swenson
Family of motorcyclist killed in crash asking for donations for funeral costs
Mosquito bite
Four malaria cases confirmed in Sarasota County
A group of passionate protesters said they are alarmed at Senate Bill 1718, while protesting on...
Protesters on US 41 & Cortez concerned about Senate Bill 1718
Johnny Kent
Charlotte County Sheriff searching for missing endangered teen

Latest News

James Michael Holland
North Port man charged with 40 counts of possession of child porn
Shane McClanahan is making a serious case to be the American League starter again in next...
McClanahan becomes majors’ 1st 10-game winner, Rays beat Rangers 7-3 to take 2 of 3
Very warm by the end of the week
First Alert Weather: Dry weather continues for the Suncoast
Phase one of repairs to Anna Maria water pipe to be complete this Friday